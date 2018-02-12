Our Story

Last year, we began our quest to find places where we could live, work and meet like-minded people, while discovering new cultures. Since we gave up our apartment in Rotterdam we have been co-living in different parts of the world. Finding the right locations turned out to be rather difficult. But it also helped us gain some knowledge on the best co-living places around the world.

We created this website for those of you who are looking for their next workation, whether it is a day or six months, for those who are in search of inspiration for their next creative project and for everyone else who wants to give a try to community living.

