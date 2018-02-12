menu
    The best co-living places around the world

    Why nanuk

    The Best Places

    We have cherry-picked and rated the best co-living places around the world. And we continue to add new ones every week.

    nanuk Discount

    For many places on the list we can offer a special nanuk discount. Request your discount by filling out a simple form on the listing detail page.

    Real Co-living

    We only feature places which focus on creating a genuine sense of community. In addition, most places have a co-working space.

    Real Reviews

    We verify every single review. And we have also developed a unique scoring algorithm to evaluate popularity and community of each place.

    Company Retreats

    Organising a team retreat can be very stressful. So why don’t you delegate the hard part to us, and let us a plan an awesome retreat for you.

    Last Minute Deals

    Our members receive great last minute deals that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Register now, so you don’t miss out!

    Our Story

    Last year, we began our quest to find places where we could live, work and meet like-minded people, while discovering new cultures. Since we gave up our apartment in Rotterdam we have been co-living in different parts of the world. Finding the right locations turned out to be rather difficult. But it also helped us gain some knowledge on the best co-living places around the world.

    We created this website for those of you who are looking for their next workation, whether it is a day or six months, for those who are in search of inspiration for their next creative project and for everyone else who wants to give a try to community living.

    On every listing detail you can find a magic discount button like the one above (try it out 😉).

    All you need to do is fill out a simple booking form and you will receive a nice discount for your next co-living adventure.

    Exclusively for nanuk members

